Crime

Inflatable doll hung from Waterloo bridge by noose was covered in hateful messages: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 4:49 pm
The University Avenue overpass over Highway 85 South.
The University Avenue overpass over Highway 85 South. Google Maps

An inflatable doll covered with hateful messages was hung from a bridge in Waterloo over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers were called to the University Avenue East and the Highway 85 South overpass on Sunday night at around 9:50 p.m. over the incident.

Read more: Police treating Waterloo vandalism as a hate crime

They say a man was observed hanging the doll, which had racist and sexist messages scrawled upon it, from the bridge.

They are looking to speak with a suspect who appeared around 30-40 years with an average build.

Police also said an older model Toyota was spotted in the vicinity.

They say the incident is under investigation by the Hate Crime Unit and the Hate Crime and Extremism Investigative Team Ontario.

They are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

