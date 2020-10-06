Menu

Brighton teen charged after equipment damaged at King Edward Park: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 1:36 pm
Surveillance image of a vandalism suspect at King Edward Park in Brighton on Sept. 22.
Surveillance image of a vandalism suspect at King Edward Park in Brighton on Sept. 22. Northumberland OPP

A teen faces charges following an investigation into vandalism at King Edward Park in Brighton last month.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 22, unknown individuals on the grounds at the park on Elizabeth Street damaged equipment that was affixed to the canteen located on the property.

Read more: Swastika, KKK graffiti found near Harwood dock in Hamilton Township, Northumberland OPP say

On Monday police were provided with photos that were retrieved from the property’s video surveillance system.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, OPP arrested a 13-year-old from Brighton. The individual was charged with mischief by destroying or damaging property.

The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 20.

Click to play video 'Vandals damage sun shelters at Havelock- Belmont Public School' Vandals damage sun shelters at Havelock- Belmont Public School
Vandals damage sun shelters at Havelock- Belmont Public School
Vandalism, Northumberland County, Northumberland, Mischief, Brighton, King Edward Park, Brighton crime
