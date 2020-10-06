Brighton teen charged after equipment damaged at King Edward Park: Northumberland OPP

A teen faces charges following an investigation into vandalism at King Edward Park in Brighton last month.
According to Northumberland OPP, around 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 22, unknown individuals on the grounds at the park on Elizabeth Street damaged equipment that was affixed to the canteen located on the property.
On Monday police were provided with photos that were retrieved from the property’s video surveillance system.
On Tuesday, OPP arrested a 13-year-old from Brighton. The individual was charged with mischief by destroying or damaging property.
The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 20.
