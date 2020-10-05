Kitchener man collects second big lottery win

A Kitchener man is celebrating after recently collecting his second big lottery win.
“I won $50,000 with Bingo 22 years ago,” Gerald Phillips told OLG while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto claiming his prize.
This time Phillips became $250,000 richer after a win playing Instant Bingo Multiplier.
“My mother used to play Bingo – that’s why I like to play,” Phillips said.
Ontario man claims $70M LOTTO MAX jackpot
The 64-year-old married father says he is still surprised weeks after he scratched the winning ticket.
Trending Stories
“I’m still numb. I never thought this would happen,” he explained. “I feel very fortunate.”
With his winnings, Phillips plans to buy a new car, pay some bills and travel once he is able.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Mac’s Convenience Store on Pioneer Drive.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments