Kitchener man collects second big lottery win

A Kitchener man is celebrating after recently collecting his second big lottery win.

“I won $50,000 with Bingo 22 years ago,” Gerald Phillips told OLG while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto claiming his prize.

This time Phillips became $250,000 richer after a win playing Instant Bingo Multiplier.

“My mother used to play Bingo – that’s why I like to play,” Phillips said.

The 64-year-old married father says he is still surprised weeks after he scratched the winning ticket.

“I’m still numb. I never thought this would happen,” he explained. “I feel very fortunate.”

With his winnings, Phillips plans to buy a new car, pay some bills and travel once he is able.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Mac’s Convenience Store on Pioneer Drive.