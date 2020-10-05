Menu

Canada

Positive case of COVID-19 identified at French elementary school in Kingston

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 10:50 am
A French Catholic school board is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 at École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Rémi-Gaulin in Kingston.
A French Catholic school board is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 at École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Rémi-Gaulin in Kingston. Google Street View

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a Kingston elementary school.

The board lists cases of COVID-19 in all of its schools on its COVID-19 dashboard. According to the webpage, one case has been reported at École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Rémi-Gaulin in Kingston.

Read more: COVID-19 case confirmed at an Amherstview elementary school

This has reportedly resulted in two classes of students having to self-isolate, according to the board’s page.

KFL&A Public Health has yet to respond to a request for further comment.

This would be the fourth case of COVID-19 found in a school in the Kingston region over the last week or so, with two found in elementary schools in Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board last week, and another identified in the Limestone District School Board this weekend.

Read more: Limestone District School Board identifies first case of COVID-19

As of Monday morning, KFL&A Public Health is reporting 27 active cases. According to the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard, two females under the age of 20, a male under the age of 20, and a man in his 20s all received positive test results between Saturday and Monday.

