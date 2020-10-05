Menu

World

University of Alberta scientist part of trio awarded Nobel Prize in medicine

By David Keyton And Frank Jordans The Associated Press
Posted October 5, 2020 7:17 am
epa08721737 Seen on a screen are (L-R) Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice, the three laureates as they are announced as the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine during a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, 05 October 2020. EPA/Claudio Bresciani / POOL SWEDEN OUT.
epa08721737 Seen on a screen are (L-R) Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice, the three laureates as they are announced as the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine during a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, 05 October 2020. EPA/Claudio Bresciani / POOL SWEDEN OUT.

British scientist Michael Houghton, who works at the University of Alberta, and Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology on Monday for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.

Announcing the prize in Stockholm on Monday, the Nobel Committee noted the trio’s work helped explain a major source of blood-borne hepatitis that couldn’t be explained by the hepatitis A and B viruses. Their work made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives, the committee said.

“Thanks to their discovery, highly sensitive blood tests for the virus are now available and these have essentially eliminated post-transfusion hepatitis in many parts of the world, greatly improving global health,” the committee said.

Read more: Saskatchewan has the highest rate of hepatitis C infections per person

“Their discovery also allowed the rapid development of antiviral drugs directed at hepatitis C,” it added. “For the first time in history, the disease can now be cured, raising hopes of eradicating hepatitis C virus from the world population.”

Houghton is director of the University of Alberta’s Li Ka Shing Applied Virology Institute.

The World Health Organization estimates there are over 70 million cases of hepatitis worldwide and 400,000 deaths each year. The disease is chronic and a major cause of liver inflammation and cancer.

The prestigious Nobel award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1,118,000), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

Click to play video 'New Hepatitis C test available in Calgary' New Hepatitis C test available in Calgary
New Hepatitis C test available in Calgary

The medicine prize carried particular significance this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has highlighted the importance that medical research has for societies and economies around the world.

The Nobel Committee often recognizes basic science that has laid the foundations for practical applications in common use today.

The award is the first of six prizes being announced through Oct. 12. The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
