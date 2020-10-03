Police presence still stationed along North Okanagan road

Send this page to someone via email

A large police presence is stationed along a North Okanagan road that was closed earlier this week but has since reopened.

RCMP vehicles remain at the scene along Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream, near the intersection of Howe Drive.

Officers are milling about and evidence markers dot the road.

Police had part of the road closed on Thursday, only saying that they had responded to a man in medical distress and that they were investigating.

A truck was towed from one of the houses on Kalamalka Road on Saturday. Global News

Global News has requested an update on the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

2:09 Police investigate two shootings in Kelowna in less than a week, one of them that turned deadly Police investigate two shootings in Kelowna in less than a week, one of them that turned deadly