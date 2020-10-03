Police presence still stationed along North Okanagan road

A large police presence is stationed along a North Okanagan road that was closed earlier this week but has since reopened.
RCMP vehicles remain at the scene along Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream, near the intersection of Howe Drive.
Officers are milling about and evidence markers dot the road.
Police had part of the road closed on Thursday, only saying that they had responded to a man in medical distress and that they were investigating.
Global News has requested an update on the situation.
