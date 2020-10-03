Menu

Police presence still stationed along North Okanagan road

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
RCMP vehicles remain at the scene along Kalamalka Road in Coldstream, near the intersection of Howe Drive.
RCMP vehicles remain at the scene along Kalamalka Road in Coldstream, near the intersection of Howe Drive. Global News

A large police presence is stationed along a North Okanagan road that was closed earlier this week but has since reopened.

RCMP vehicles remain at the scene along Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream, near the intersection of Howe Drive.

Read more: RCMP block highway in North Okanagan due to man in ‘medical distress’

Officers are milling about and evidence markers dot the road.

Police had part of the road closed on Thursday, only saying that they had responded to a man in medical distress and that they were investigating.

A truck was towed from one of the houses on Kalamalka Road on Saturday.
A truck was towed from one of the houses on Kalamalka Road on Saturday. Global News

Global News has requested an update on the situation.

