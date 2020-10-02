Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Ottawa Senators acquire London, Ont., native Josh Brown from Florida Panthers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2020 4:41 pm
Florida Panthers' Josh Brown skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Louis.
Florida Panthers' Josh Brown skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Josh Brown from the Florida Panthers for a fourth-round pick (95th overall) in Tuesday’s NHL draft.

The 26-year-old Brown had three goals, five assists and 39 penalty minutes in a career-high 56 games with the Panthers last season.

The native of London, Ont., picked in the sixth round by Florida in 2013, has four goals and six assists in 93 career NHL games. He also has seven goals and 13 assists in 170 career American Hockey League games.

Read more: Puck already dropped on NHL off-season that could be a frenzy

Brown played for Senators coach D.J. Smith on the Oshawa Generals’ Memorial Cup-winning team in 2014-15.

“Josh Brown is a big, strong defenceman who plays a physical style of game,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement.

“He’s a defensive defenceman who skates very well and who is exceptionally competitive. He’s also a very good shot blocker who clears a lot of space in front of the net. We’re looking forward to seeing him in our lineup.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
NHLOttawa SenatorsOttawa sportsflorida panthersNHL tradeJosh Brown
