20-year-old woman killed in Highway 3 collision near Oldman River Bridge

A 20-year-old woman is dead and two others are in hospital following a single vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on Highway 3.

Coaldale RCMP and Coalhurst fire officials responded to the collision, which occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 3, just east of the Oldman River Bridge.

RCMP say a grey 2015 BMW X1 lost control on the highway and veered into the north ditch before rolling several times.

There were three people in the car at the time.

The 20-year-old woman was a passenger and was fatally injured after being ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The driver and other passenger were taken to Chinook Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

One westbound lane of Highway 3 was closed while Coaldale RCMP investigated with a Lethbridge RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Both lanes of the highway were open to traffic shortly after 7 p.m.

The family of the 20-year-old woman are not from the Coaldale or Lethbridge area and were notified of her death, RCMP said. Her name will not be released.