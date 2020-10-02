Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Nova Scotia police warn public about threatening phone and computer scans

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 12:54 pm
Click to play video 'Former con artist explains how to avoid pandemic scams' Former con artist explains how to avoid pandemic scams
The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for millions of people around the world. But it’s been an especially lucrative time for financial scammers, according to a security consultant who served prison time for writing millions of dollars in forged cheques. Global News reporter Sean O’Shea caught up with Frank Abagnale, 25 years after they first met, to get advice on how to avoid being duped.

RCMP are warning Nova Scotians about an increasing number of phone and computer scams being reported in the province.

Police say these scams can involve someone falsely representing an organization including police and government agencies. Callers will typically threaten to arrest an individual, or suspend their travel visa or tax account if a payment is not made.

“Police want to remind the public that legitimate organizations do not conduct business this way,” says a news release.

Read more: Dylan Ehler’s parents continue to search despite rumours, empty leads and false ransom notes

“These scams are very convincing because the caller ID or spoofed email address appears associated to the police or government institution in question,” says Cpl. Laurie Haines in the release.

Trending Stories

Police say those who receive such calls should hang up and not continue with the call.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Police are receiving multiple complaints about new phone scam' Police are receiving multiple complaints about new phone scam
Police are receiving multiple complaints about new phone scam
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova Scotia RCMPNSScamWarningPhone Scamscamscomputer scam
Flyers
More weekly flyers