Nova Scotia police warn public about threatening phone and computer scans

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are warning Nova Scotians about an increasing number of phone and computer scams being reported in the province.

Police say these scams can involve someone falsely representing an organization including police and government agencies. Callers will typically threaten to arrest an individual, or suspend their travel visa or tax account if a payment is not made.

“Police want to remind the public that legitimate organizations do not conduct business this way,” says a news release.

“These scams are very convincing because the caller ID or spoofed email address appears associated to the police or government institution in question,” says Cpl. Laurie Haines in the release.

Police say those who receive such calls should hang up and not continue with the call.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Police are receiving multiple complaints about new phone scam Police are receiving multiple complaints about new phone scam