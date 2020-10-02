Driver sustains life-threatening injuries in fiery crash: Huron County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the West Region OPP traffic incident management and enforcement (TIME) team are still at the scene of a crash west of Mount Carmel that has left one person in serious condition.

OPP report that on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. OPP, Lambton County Paramedic Services, the Grand Bend Fire Department and Ornge Air responded to the crash site at the intersection of Mount Carmel Drive (Huron County #5) and Grand Bend Road (Huron County #81).

OPP say a preliminary investigation has determined the driver was travelling westbound on Mount Carmel Driven when they failed to turn with a curve in the roadway properly.

The vehicle left the roadway, and police report that it struck the ditch on the north side, collided with trees and ultimately caught fire.

The single occupant was extricated from the vehicle by fire crews and transported to the hospital by air ambulance.

The driver currently remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.