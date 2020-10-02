Menu

Canada

Guelph police investigate reports of raw chicken found on city trails

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 10:15 am
Guelph police are investigating reports of raw chicken being found on city trails.
Guelph police are investigating reports of raw chicken being found on city trails. Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press

Guelph police say they have received two reports of raw chicken being found on city trails.

Three pieces were found on Sept. 22 in Preservation Park near the entrance off of Terraview Crescent, police said in a news release on Friday.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 Guelph child care facilities

They added the chicken had an unknown substance poured on them. In this case, the raw meat was found by Guelph police officers and thrown away.

Another discovery was made on Wednesday night, with police saying it was reported on a trail near the intersection of Hanlon Creek Boulevard and Downey Road.

Police said they checked the trail but did not find the chicken.

Read more: Still no details from police about what happened at a Guelph home

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7265. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Guelph police are reminding the community to be mindful when walking with their dogs.

