Crime

Male suspect wanted for performing ‘indecent act’: London Police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 11:58 am
File photo. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

London Police are looking for a male suspect wanted in an indecent act investigation.

On Monday at about 7:45 a.m., police say a woman was walking near a construction site in the area of Oxford and Adelaide streets.

They say that a man in a vehicle asked the women for directions and that as the woman was speaking to him, he was “committing an indecent act inside the car.”

The women then reportedly screamed, which prompted the suspect to flee in the vehicle.

Police said the man was operating a newer model, small white 4-door vehicle with tinted windows.

The suspect’s identity is unknown at this time, and the victim was not physically harmed.

Anyone with information can call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

