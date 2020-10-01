Assault investigation uncovers ‘fight club’ involving Brantford youth

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenage girls are facing assault charges after police in Brantford say they uncovered a “fight club” involving young people in that city.

Police say their investigation started on Sept. 29, after a father reported that his 13-year-old daughter had been the victim of a series of serious assaults.

The investigation revealed three separate assaults within the last month that had been recorded on video and shared publicly on social media, police say.

The victim has received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meantime, Brantford Police say assault charges have been laid against girls aged 13 and 14.

Police say they found an online social media “fight club” which features consensual and non-consensual fights involving Brantford youth.

The investigation has prompted a reminder to parents of the importance of monitoring the social media activity of their children.

Police note that youth are often hesitant to come forward and could downplay an incident because of the fear of retaliation.