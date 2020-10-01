Menu

Canada

London Food Bank’s Thanksgiving food drive goes virtual this year

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 7:48 am
While last year's food drive collected 60-70,000 pounds of food, there is no goal this year. .
While last year's food drive collected 60-70,000 pounds of food, there is no goal this year. . 980 CFPL

London Food Banks is getting ready to kick off its 32nd annual Thanksgiving food drive on Thursday.

This will be the food bank’s second virtual food drive in the age of the novel coronavirus.

While food donations will still be accepted at participating grocery stores and the food bank warehouse on Leathorne Street, officials are encouraging residents to consider monetary donations to limit physical contact and maximize the power of their donations.

Read more: London Food Bank’s spring food drive goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

The spring food drive collected approximately 188,696 pounds of food back in April, which was more than double that from the year before.

In spring, the food bank says Londoners contributed 54,410 pounds of physical food and 134,286 pounds in monetary donations — $349,150.

The Thanksgiving Food Drive will run Oct. 2-12.

All of the food collected will go support people in the London community.

More information about how to donate can be found on the London Food Bank’s website.

