Suspected shooting in North Vancouver sends at least one person to hospital

At least one person is believed to be in hospital after gunshots rang out in a North Vancouver neighborhood late Wednesday evening.

One witness who chooses to remain anonymous tells Global News they were in the area of 17th Street East between St. Georges & St. Andrews Avenues, just four blocks away from the North Vancouver RCMP precinct, at approximately 10:50 p.m. when they heard a group of men shouting.

North Vancouver RCMP responded to a shooting in the area of 17th Street East between St. Georges & St. Andrews Avenues, just four blocks away from the North Vancouver RCMP precinct, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night. Mark Teasdale

The shouting was quickly followed by the sound of between 5 or 7 gun shots, followed by someone screaming.

Police, ambulance and emergency services crews quickly descended on the scene, with at least one person seen being loaded by stretcher into an ambulance.

Police could be seen roaming the area with rifles drawn seeking a suspect or suspects.

The Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Bridge was also blocked by armed police in the southbound and centre lanes following the incident, causing a major traffic backup for a period of time.

At the time of writing, there is no word on the condition of the victim or victims, or if any suspects have been located.

North Vancouver RCMP tells Global News they are preparing a news release with more details to be released Thursday morning.

