High wind effect warning issued for south shores of Lake Manitoba, Lake Winnipeg

The province of Manitoba has issued a high wind effect warning for the south shores of both Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba.

Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre warns high winds developing overnight Wednesday and lasting until early morning Thursday may result in high wind effects along the south basin of Lake Manitoba and shorelines near Gimli on the west and Victoria Beach on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

Property owners are advised to take precautions.

In a release Tuesday the province said winds from the northwest are forecast to gust up to 70 km/h and wave action could raise water levels by five feet or more.

