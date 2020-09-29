Scott Thompson: How can we handle spiking COVID-19 numbers when we can’t enforce protocols?

Send this page to someone via email

We all know everyone is struggling with COVID-19 on many levels.

We remember the first few weeks of the pandemic, the confusion and early mixed messaging — not because officials were not trying, but simply had no idea what they were dealing with in the new coronavirus.

But let’s be clear. I don’t know anyone who hasn’t heard the protocol or had it drummed into their head over the last several weeks.

Keep your social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep your bubbles small.

Other than a few exceptions, and they are not the problem, is there anyone on the planet who does not know the proper protocol during this crisis?

Story continues below advertisement

Whether it is listened to is another story, especially by those between the ages of 20 and 39, among whom 60-70 per cent of new cases in Ontario have been reported as daily tallies hit 700.

But we’re a little too far into this bad dream to claim, “I haven’t heard the message yet! I have no idea what is going on!”

2:36 Coronavirus: Closing of strip clubs in Ontario a double standard, owners and employees say Coronavirus: Closing of strip clubs in Ontario a double standard, owners and employees say

Whether it’s fatigue or ignorance, some people are just ignoring the rules.

How do you convince those who are not following protocol to do so as COVID-19 numbers head north?

That is proving to be as big a challenge as discovering a vaccine.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

Story continues below advertisement