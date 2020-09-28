Police tight-lipped about Keremeos, B.C., gun violence

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have released few details about a shooting in the tiny Similkameen village of Keremeos, B.C., on Saturday.

The Penticton RCMP general investigation section has assumed conduct of the ongoing criminal investigation into the gun violence at a property in Keremeos.

The shooting happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 but police will not release the location where it occurred, Sgt. Jason Bayda said.

Police will only say a man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital for treatment.

Three individuals were arrested at the scene, but have since been released pending further investigation.

RCMP say they do not believe that public safety is at risk because the parties are “known to each other” and investigators are confident it was an isolated incident.

“The police investigation is active and ongoing at this time being supported by the Keremeos RCMP,” a brief media statement said.

“Due to the nature of the event and to protect the integrity of the investigation, further information will not be released at this time.”