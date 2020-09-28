Menu

Politics

New Brunswick Liberals choose Roger Melanson as interim leader of Opposition

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2020 11:59 am
Click to play video 'Students rally for change in N.B. abortion funding policy amid Clinic 554 closure' Students rally for change in N.B. abortion funding policy amid Clinic 554 closure
Post-secondary and high school students skipped school today to protest the closure of Clinic 554. They called on Premier Blaine Higgs to repeal regulation under New Brunswick’s medical services payment act, which restricts funding for abortion services to hospital settings only.

FREDERICTON – The New Brunswick Liberals have chosen a member of the legislature from Moncton and former cabinet minister as the party’s interim leader.

Roger Melanson, the member for the Dieppe riding, will become leader of the Official Opposition.

Read more: New Brunswick’s swearing-in ceremony for majority PC government set for Sept. 29

Melanson, who was first elected in 2010, said today in a news release he’s concerned Premier Blaine Higgs will push through cuts to social programs with his legislative majority.

The interim Opposition leader has worked in previous Liberal cabinets, holding the portfolios of finance, transport, Aboriginal affairs and energy.

Click to play video 'N.B. legislature commissioner removes tents from protesters' N.B. legislature commissioner removes tents from protesters
N.B. legislature commissioner removes tents from protesters

Melanson replaces Kevin Vickers, who announced his resignation the night of the Sept. 14 election, after his party went from 20 seats to 17 seats in the legislature.

He says he believes he will bring forward new ideas and protect the interests of New Brunswickers in his new role as interim Opposition leader.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
