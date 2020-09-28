Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police make arrest in fatal Saturday crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 12:15 pm
Click to play video 'Winnipeg police say 1 dead, 5 injured after attempted traffic stop leads to crash' Winnipeg police say 1 dead, 5 injured after attempted traffic stop leads to crash
Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver told the media on Saturday that one person was dead and five others injured after an attempted traffic stop led to the suspect vehicle colliding with another.

Police have arrested a Winnipeg man in a Saturday afternoon incident that killed one person and left several others injured.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said, they were attempting to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop, when it suddenly sped away, crashing into another car at the intersection of Boyd Avenue and Andrews Street.

Read more: Winnipeg police say driver in fatal collision fled police, crashed into another vehicle

Four people in the vehicle that was hit — including an infant and a child — were sent to hospital with serious injuries, and a woman who was in that vehicle has died.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver told media on Saturday that everyone involved in the crash — including the two people in the vehicle that fled — was in either serious or critical condition at that time.

Armand Joseph Jr. Chartrand, 43, is facing a long list of serious charges in connection with the incident.

Chartrand, who was taken into custody, has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, four counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance, causing death by criminal negligence, four counts of causing bodily harm by criminal negligence, driving while suspended and driving without insurance.

