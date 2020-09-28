Winnipeg police make arrest in fatal Saturday crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a Winnipeg man in a Saturday afternoon incident that killed one person and left several others injured.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said, they were attempting to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop, when it suddenly sped away, crashing into another car at the intersection of Boyd Avenue and Andrews Street.

Four people in the vehicle that was hit — including an infant and a child — were sent to hospital with serious injuries, and a woman who was in that vehicle has died.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver told media on Saturday that everyone involved in the crash — including the two people in the vehicle that fled — was in either serious or critical condition at that time.

Armand Joseph Jr. Chartrand, 43, is facing a long list of serious charges in connection with the incident.

Chartrand, who was taken into custody, has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, four counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance, causing death by criminal negligence, four counts of causing bodily harm by criminal negligence, driving while suspended and driving without insurance.

