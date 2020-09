Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Westbank First Nation says Old Ferry Wharf Road has been reopened following an earlier closure because of a propane leak.

WFN said fire services, BC Hydro and a propane company were on scene, addressing the incident.

It added that the road reopened shortly after 3 p.m., and that traffic is slow going, along with heavy congestion.

1:45 Alert propane depot employee’s quick action prevents potential catastrophe Alert propane depot employee’s quick action prevents potential catastrophe

Story continues below advertisement