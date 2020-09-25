Halifax sends out voter information letter, releases municipal election dates

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Municipality has released voting dates on Friday and says voter information letters have been mailed to eligible voters, in preparation for the upcoming municipal election.

The municipality will be offering voting by phone and online, in addition to in-person voting this year.

Advanced polls for phone and online voters will be held Oct. 6-14.

In-person advanced polls will be open Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, and the final Election Day, with in-person voting only, is Oct. 17.

A news release says letters that were mailed contain a personalized PIN for online and phone voting, as well as other election information.

The letters should be received by Oct. 3, otherwise residents should contact an HRM voter helpline, the municipality says.

It also says voters are encouraged to verify their information, especially those voting by phone or online.

