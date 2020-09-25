Menu

Politics

Halifax sends out voter information letter, releases municipal election dates

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 3:02 pm
Click to play video 'Halifax mayoral candidates participate in virtual debate' Halifax mayoral candidates participate in virtual debate
The three men vying to become Halifax’s next mayor shared a virtual debate stage on Wednesday. Municipal elections are coming up on Oct. 17 and as Jesse Thomas reports, this will be a very different campaign for all candidates.

The Halifax Regional Municipality has released voting dates on Friday and says voter information letters have been mailed to eligible voters, in preparation for the upcoming municipal election.

The municipality will be offering voting by phone and online, in addition to in-person voting this year.

Advanced polls for phone and online voters will be held Oct. 6-14.

In-person advanced polls will be open Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, and the final Election Day, with in-person voting only, is Oct. 17.

Read more: ‘I don’t care if you vote for me’: TikTok star throws wrench in HRM mayoral race

A news release says letters that were mailed contain a personalized PIN for online and phone voting, as well as other election information.

The letters should be received by Oct. 3, otherwise residents should contact an HRM voter helpline, the municipality says.

It also says voters are encouraged to verify their information, especially those voting by phone or online.

Click to play video 'Rally held in downtown Halifax calls for paid sick days' Rally held in downtown Halifax calls for paid sick days
Rally held in downtown Halifax calls for paid sick days
