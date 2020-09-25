MP Marwan Tabbara’s assault trial adjourned until October

Send this page to someone via email

Former Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara has had his assault trial adjourned again by a month until the end of October.

The matter was briefly brought up in a Guelph, Ont. courtroom via a Zoom call on Friday before being adjourned until Oct. 23.

Tabbara, who is represented by Scott Hutchison of Heinen Hutchison LLP, did not appear in court.

Along with assault, Tabbara is also charged with breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence and criminal harassment.

There is a publication ban in place which prevents Global News from revealing any details from the court proceedings.

The Kitchener South — Hespeler MP was arrested in nearby Guelph on April 9 but the public was not made aware of the charges until Global News first reported them on June 5.

Once the charges were revealed, Tabbara announced he would be leaving the Liberal caucus.

A few days later, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was unaware of the charges prior to June 5.

The 36-year-old Tabbara was first elected in 2015 in the riding, which includes the Hespeler area of Cambridge and the southern portion of Kitchener.

He now sits as an independent MP.

