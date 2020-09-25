Menu

Crime

Box containing family member’s remains reported stolen from City of Kawartha Lakes home: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 9:38 am
City of Kawartha Lakes are investigating a break and enter and the reported theft of a box containing a loved one's remains.
City of Kawartha Lakes are investigating a break and enter and the reported theft of a box containing a loved one's remains.

An urn containing a deceased family member’s remains were among the items reported stolen following a break and enter in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

According to OPP, sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., a residence on Waite Road in Pontypool was broken into and a number of items were stolen including the remains of a deceased family member.

The remains were contained in a thick cardboard box wrapped in a dark red velvet bag with gold drawstrings, OPP said.

Read more: Lindsay, Ont., police seek suspect following break-in, attack with crowbar

Additionally, police are asking the public to provide information on any suspicious vehicles or persons that were observed in the area of Ballyduff and Waite roads between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone having information can contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

