Box containing family member’s remains reported stolen from City of Kawartha Lakes home: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An urn containing a deceased family member’s remains were among the items reported stolen following a break and enter in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

According to OPP, sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., a residence on Waite Road in Pontypool was broken into and a number of items were stolen including the remains of a deceased family member.

The remains were contained in a thick cardboard box wrapped in a dark red velvet bag with gold drawstrings, OPP said.

Additionally, police are asking the public to provide information on any suspicious vehicles or persons that were observed in the area of Ballyduff and Waite roads between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone having information can contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

0:51 Pendant containing baby boy’s ashes returned to Peterborough father Pendant containing baby boy’s ashes returned to Peterborough father