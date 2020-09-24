SIU investigating after London, Ont., man falls from balcony of King Street apartment

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate and is investigating after a 21-year-old man fell four floors from the balcony of his King Street apartment Thursday morning during an interaction with London, Ont., police.

Details remain limited, but the Special Investigations Unit said officers had been called to an apartment building in the 700-block of King Street around 11:20 a.m. after the man contacted them about the unwanted presence of a 22-year-old man in his eighth-floor apartment.

In a release, police said the call was related to an individual refusing to leave a unit.

Police arrived at the apartment, spoke with both individuals, and took the 22-year-old man into the hallway to arrest him, according to the SIU. Police say the man had allegedly breached the conditions of his release.

As officers were in the hallway with the suspect, the SIU says the 21-year-old man, who remained in the unit, fell from the apartment’s balcony to the building’s fourth-floor landing.

He was taken to hospital where he remained Thursday afternoon in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU says it has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the incident, and asks anyone with information or video to contact 1-800-787-8529.

The incident comes a week after the SIU cleared London police officers in the falling death of Caleb Tubila Njoko, 27, this past spring.

Njoko died in hospital three days after falling more than 10 floors from a balcony at his mother’s Walnut Street apartment building during an interaction with officers on May 5.