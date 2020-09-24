Big Sugar is holding a Hemi Vision 25th-anniversary event

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been 25 years since Gordie Johnson and Big Sugar released the Hemi Vision album. That calls for a celebration with a new deluxe two LP/two DC/digital edition and a virtual performance running through the whole album.

The gig, set for Friday (September 25) at 10 pm EDT, will include virtual contributions from Warren Hayes (Govt Mule, Allman Brothers), Rich Robinson (Black Crowes), Barenaked Ladies, Colin James, and Jason McCoy (The Road Hammers). Stick around for the fan singalong of If I Had My Way. (You’ll need to submit your video here.)

You can watch on both YouTube and Facebook.

Story continues below advertisement