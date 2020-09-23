Man claiming to be Uber driver sexually assaults 2 women in east Hamilton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a man who claimed to be an Uber driver and sexually assaulted two women in east Hamilton.

The first incident happened on Aug. 20 when a woman walking alone in the area of Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North was approached by a man who offered her a ride in his vehicle, identifying himself as an Uber driver.

Once she was inside, police say he sexually assaulted her before dropping her off at her destination.

The same thing happened again on Sept. 16 — this time to a woman who was walking alone in the area of Parkdale Avenue and Queenston Road.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 22 and 25, about five feet five or five feet six inches tall and clean-shaven with a thin build and short black hair, wearing glasses, a white button-up shirt and dark pants.

His vehicle is described as a white medium-sized sedan.

Police say they’re working closely with Uber in the investigation and have not yet confirmed whether he actually works for the ride-share company.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Phil Hedgcock of the Hamilton Police Sexual Assault Unit at 905-540-5544 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).