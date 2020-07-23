Menu

Crime

Hamilton bicyclist who ‘slapped’ women on the bottom faces sex assault charges

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton police are investigating three separate sexual assaults on the waterfront that occurred on July 1 and 2, 2020.
Hamilton police are investigating three separate sexual assaults on the waterfront that occurred on July 1 and 2, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Hamilton, Ont., say they’ve arrested and charged a man connected to six different reports of alleged sexual assaults in which the perpetrator slapped the victims on the buttocks.

Investigators say the incidents occurred during a seven day period between July 1 and July 7 and were similar in nature, involving a slap as the accused, on a bicycle, rode by the women.

Three of the incidents occurred within a five-mile stretch of the city’s waterfront.

The first incident happened on Canada Day at Bayfront Park, police said, when a female jogger said she was “slapped on the bottom” just after 8:30 p.m.

Read more: Police add officers to Hamilton’s waterfront after three women ‘slapped on the bottom’

About 24 hours later, on Thursday, July 2, two more women were allegedly slapped “on their bottom” by a man on a bicycle – one on the Waterfront Trail at Longwood Road and the other just a kilometre away at Churchill Park, police said.

Read more: Police in Hamilton lay 68 charges connected to the theft of catalytic converters

None of the victims were injured.

Hamilton police increased their presence in the area after the first three incidents.

A 28-year-old Hamilton resident is facing six sexual assault charges, according to police.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-4962, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available here

Justin Bieber sues social media users over sexual assault allegations
Justin Bieber sues social media users over sexual assault allegations
