Hamilton bicyclist who ‘slapped’ women on the bottom faces sex assault charges

Police in Hamilton, Ont., say they’ve arrested and charged a man connected to six different reports of alleged sexual assaults in which the perpetrator slapped the victims on the buttocks.
Investigators say the incidents occurred during a seven day period between July 1 and July 7 and were similar in nature, involving a slap as the accused, on a bicycle, rode by the women.
Three of the incidents occurred within a five-mile stretch of the city’s waterfront.
The first incident happened on Canada Day at Bayfront Park, police said, when a female jogger said she was “slapped on the bottom” just after 8:30 p.m.
About 24 hours later, on Thursday, July 2, two more women were allegedly slapped “on their bottom” by a man on a bicycle – one on the Waterfront Trail at Longwood Road and the other just a kilometre away at Churchill Park, police said.
None of the victims were injured.
Hamilton police increased their presence in the area after the first three incidents.
A 28-year-old Hamilton resident is facing six sexual assault charges, according to police.
Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-4962, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available here.
