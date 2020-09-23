2 men face murder charges in 2019 Brantford double-homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford police say they have arrested two more men connected with a double-homicide in the city last summer.

The pair are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 64-year-old Larry Reynolds and 62-year-old Lynn VanEvery, who were shot dead at a home on Park Road South in July 2019.

Investigators have said the shooting was targeted but released little details to date on the nature of the couple’s death, except to say that there were other people in the home at the time of the shootings.

Last year, detectives did release surveillance video of a lone gunman, dressed in black with a balaclava, running to and from a vehicle at the couple’s home, before speeding away following the attack in July.

A black Chrysler 300-four-door, with blacked-out windows, was recovered by police not far from the shooting on Rowanwood Avenue. A second suspect vehicle has been described as dark grey or black.

Nathan Lloyd Emlyn Howes, 30, of Brantford, was arrested in a joint operation with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on Monday. He’s facing two counts of first-degree murder and is expected to make his first court appearance on Sept. 28.

Malik Mbuyi, 19, of Toronto is also facing two counts of first-degree murder. He was arrested on Tuesday and will appear before a judge via video conference on Friday.

The arrests follow the capture of Kareem Zedan, 22, from Pickering, who was arrested in Thunder Bay on March 24. Zedan also faces two counts of first-degree murder.

OPP Inspector Tina Chalk told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday that the man seen in the surveillance video is believed to be one of the three men arrested, but would not reveal which suspect it is.

“When it comes to motive, why did these things happen, who did what and why all of those things will come out in the court process,” Chalk said.