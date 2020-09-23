Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Live Updates

LIVE BLOG: Post-tropical storm forces closure of N.S. public schools

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Waves pound the shore in Peggy's Cove, N.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Hurricane Teddy is expected to impact the Atlantic region starting mid-day as a post-tropical storm, bringing rain, wind and high waves.
Waves pound the shore in Peggy's Cove, N.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Hurricane Teddy is expected to impact the Atlantic region starting mid-day as a post-tropical storm, bringing rain, wind and high waves. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

Thousands are without power across Nova Scotia as school for all students and employees in the province are announcing their closure Wednesday due to the impact of post-tropical storm Teddy.

READ MORE: Teddy downgraded to post-tropical storm, but high waves still expected for Nova Scotia

Trending Stories

According to the Canadian Hurricane Centre, Teddy is set to make landfall along eastern Nova Scotia in the morning. It will weaken as it travels along the coast across the Gulf of St. Lawrence toward northern Newfoundland, where it will arrive by Wednesday night.

Nova Scotia is expected to receive the worst conditions late Wednesday morning.

For the latest updates, pictures, videos, and weather advisories, follow our Live Blog below:

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaWeatherEducationPublic SchoolsCanadian Hurricane CentreteddyLive Blogpost-tropical storm teddy
Flyers
More weekly flyers