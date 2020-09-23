LIVE BLOG: Post-tropical storm forces closure of N.S. public schools

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands are without power across Nova Scotia as school for all students and employees in the province are announcing their closure Wednesday due to the impact of post-tropical storm Teddy.

According to the Canadian Hurricane Centre, Teddy is set to make landfall along eastern Nova Scotia in the morning. It will weaken as it travels along the coast across the Gulf of St. Lawrence toward northern Newfoundland, where it will arrive by Wednesday night.

Nova Scotia is expected to receive the worst conditions late Wednesday morning.

For the latest updates, pictures, videos, and weather advisories, follow our Live Blog below:

