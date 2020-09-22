Remote learning to continue for most of Queen’s students come winter

Send this page to someone via email

Queen’s University has announced online learning will continue for most of its students come the winter term as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“A small number of on-campus academic activities will be held based on the need for some students to access specialized facilities, such as labs or clinical settings, and to ensure all students can meet the academic requirements of their programs,” a statement from Mark Green, provost and vice-principal of the university, said Tuesday.

Queen’s usually accommodates 24,000 students on campus, but as it stands now, the university only has about 4,400 students studying in class on campus.

This year approximately 2,300 students are living in residences, which are reserved for first-year students. Only first-year nursing students currently have in-class, on-campus learning, which means only 100 students in residences are attending in-class courses.

For the rest of the student body, it seems classes will remain online for the time being.

The provost noted the decision to continue remote learning in 2021 may be disappointing for some, but said the school’s first priority is to keep staff and students safe.

Since the beginning of the school year, Queen’s has identified two cases of COVID-19 within its community. On Friday, Queen’s confirmed a student living off-campus had tested positive for COVID-19, and Monday the school confirmed a member of the “Queen’s community” tested positive.

According to Ontario Public Health data, cases are highest locally among the 20 to 29 age bracket, with 31 of the region’s 120 cases found in the age group since the pandemic began.

The school says in order to prepare for the remote learning in the winter, students will not be able to change their winter term course schedules between Sept. 23 and Nov. 8.

The provost also said each individual student’s faculty will be in touch with them to communicate their program’s specific details.

The provost and other senior university leaders were not available for comment.