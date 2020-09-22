Dads tackle sex offender accused of spying on girl in bathroom at Cracker Barrel

Send this page to someone via email

Several fathers subdued a registered sex offender outside a Cracker Barrel restaurant in North Carolina on Sunday after the man allegedly peeked under a teenage girl’s bathroom stall.

The incident happened at a Cracker Barrel in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday morning, according to Duncan police Chief Carl Long.

A 15-year-old girl allegedly saw the suspect peek his head under her bathroom stall and reported it to her parents, police said. Staff found the man in the bathroom and kicked him out, they said.

The girl and her parents were at the restaurant with several other families ahead of a girls’ softball tournament, according to reports.

The victim’s father and a few other dads chased the man out of the restaurant and prevented him from leaving until police arrived.

“Get him, he’s getting away!” they shouted, according to a witness who spoke to local station WYFF 4.

“The guy came running, sprinting out the front door with a very bloody nose,” another witness told local station WSPA.

Video obtained by WSPA shows the suspect bloodied and sitting on the ground while surrounded by parents.

A profanity-filled video posted on TikTok shows one man scolding the suspect, who can be seen sitting on the grass surrounded by angry adults. There is blood on his face and shirt.

“I didn’t do nothing!” the suspect can be heard saying.

“Imma tell you, if that was my daughter, you wouldn’t walk away,” the man tells him.

Douglas Lane, 53, was arrested on voyeurism and drug charges, according to Spartanburg jail records.

A mugshot shows Lane with a large bandage around his head and blood on his face after the encounter.

Douglas Lane, 53, is shown in this mugshot photo from Sept. 20, 2020. Spartanburg County Detention Center

Lane is a registered sex offender with four past voyeurism convictions dating as far back as 1996, records show.

A judge set a cash surety bond at $2,000 and ordered Lane to wear a GPS monitor. Lane was also ordered to move to South Carolina and avoid all contact with the victim and her family.

Lane’s lawyer claimed during the hearing that the suspect didn’t know he was in the women’s bathroom.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12.

—With files from The Associated Press

