September 26 – 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

The mission of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is simple: to see every child receive a new toy at Christmas. Since Jerry Forbes founded the charity in 1955, that mission has stayed the same.

Relying on thousands of volunteers and donors, 630 CHED Santas Anonymous now collects, sorts, packages, and delivers toys to over 20,000 children every year.

More than 60 years ago, 1080 CHED’s production manager Jerry Forbes felt compelled to start Santas Anonymous. Jerry worked his way up at CHED, eventually becoming the station’s general manager after it moved to 630 on the AM dial. Jerry spent 28 years at CHED, retiring in June 1981. He passed away in September 1981.

In the years since, the board, staff, and volunteers of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous have carried the torch, with generations of Edmontonians fulfilling Jerry’s dream

We’re All in This Together.

Santas Depot is currently closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. We look forward to opening our doors to the community as soon as it is safe to do so. Even while we’re separated, the spirit of giving and helping one another is more apparent than ever.

We are thinking of the entire 630 CHED Santas Anonymous family during this time, hoping you are all safe and well during this unprecedented time.

