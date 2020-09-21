Regina curbside green bin compost program begins

Send this page to someone via email

Curbside food and yard waste pick-up is starting in Regina for some homeowners this week, as part of a new pilot project.

Currently, Regina is one of the last major Canadian cities to adopt a curbside green bin program.

“I think Regina residents are aware of this, so we’ve been very methodical in terms of how we roll this out,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

Around 2,800 residents have received their carts as part of the green bin pilot project.

It allows residents to put all food waste into the bin including fruit and vegetables along with meat, fish and dairy.

The new service is part of the city’s goal to divert 65 per cent of residential waste from landfills.

Three different bin sizes are being tested to see what works best for a broader, city-wide roll out in 2023.

“This stage is to make sure we have the right fit for the program,” Fougere said.

“We’ll take the year to determine not just the size of the bin, but also how we deal with the composting afterwards and how that’s processed.”

The food and yard wasted that’s collected, will be processed at a compost processing facility at the Fleet Street Landfill.

After the one-year pilot project is complete, city administration will put together a report for city council on how the green bins can be rolled out throughout the entire city in 2023.

