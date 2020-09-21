Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

15-year-old boy dies following collision between dirt bike and pickup truck in N.B.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2020 3:18 pm
Police say a 15-year-old died in a crash.
Police say a 15-year-old died in a crash. Stelsone via Getty Images

A 15-year-old from Williamsburg, N.B., has died after a crash between a dirt bike and a pickup truck on Friday.

RCMP say they responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash near Cross Creek Road in Nashwaak Bridge, N.B., shortly before 6 p.m.

Read more: Search continues for teen missing off P.E.I., while one body recovered

The crash is believed to have occurred when the pickup truck and the dirt bike collided head-on.

The driver and lone occupant of the dirt bike, a 15-year-old, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Trending Stories
2 teens killed, 1 injured in Highway 21 crash near Fort Saskatchewan
2 teens killed, 1 injured in Highway 21 crash near Fort Saskatchewan

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck was not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickCrashFatal CrashNew Brunswick crashNew Brunswick fatal crashCross Creek Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers