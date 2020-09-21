15-year-old boy dies following collision between dirt bike and pickup truck in N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 15-year-old from Williamsburg, N.B., has died after a crash between a dirt bike and a pickup truck on Friday.

RCMP say they responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash near Cross Creek Road in Nashwaak Bridge, N.B., shortly before 6 p.m.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the pickup truck and the dirt bike collided head-on.

The driver and lone occupant of the dirt bike, a 15-year-old, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

0:33 2 teens killed, 1 injured in Highway 21 crash near Fort Saskatchewan 2 teens killed, 1 injured in Highway 21 crash near Fort Saskatchewan

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck was not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.