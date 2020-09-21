15-year-old boy dies following collision between dirt bike and pickup truck in N.B.

A 15-year-old from Williamsburg, N.B., has died after a crash between a dirt bike and a pickup truck on Friday.
RCMP say they responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash near Cross Creek Road in Nashwaak Bridge, N.B., shortly before 6 p.m.
The crash is believed to have occurred when the pickup truck and the dirt bike collided head-on.
The driver and lone occupant of the dirt bike, a 15-year-old, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Trending Stories
2 teens killed, 1 injured in Highway 21 crash near Fort Saskatchewan
The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck was not injured.
Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Comments