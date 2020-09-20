Police investigating possible kidnapping in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a possible kidnapping in Brampton.

Police said they received a call at 10:07 p.m. Saturday for reports of a female who was forced into a black Audi while yelling “help me, help me” in the area of Creditview Road and Wanless Drive.

The vehicle then reportedly fled northbound on Creditview Road, followed by a red sedan which police later identified as possibly being a late model Lexus.

The only description that officers provided of the female is that she had long, curly hair.

Investigators are appealing for anyone in the two vehicles to contact them.

Any witnesses or drivers who were in the area of Creditview Road and Wanless Drive between 9:45 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. are also asked to contact police at 905-453–2121, ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police Investigate Possible Kidnapping Incident – https://t.co/WEopb6B7W6 pic.twitter.com/x9ryhoZaWt — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 20, 2020