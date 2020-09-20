Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating possible kidnapping in Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 20, 2020 9:28 am
Police said they received reports of a possible kidnapping shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.
Police said they received reports of a possible kidnapping shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a possible kidnapping in Brampton.

Police said they received a call at 10:07 p.m. Saturday for reports of a female who was forced into a black Audi while yelling “help me, help me” in the area of Creditview Road and Wanless Drive.

The vehicle then reportedly fled northbound on Creditview Road, followed by a red sedan which police later identified as possibly being a late model Lexus.

Read more: Alleged impaired driver arrested following fatal pedestrian collision in Etobicoke: police

The only description that officers provided of the female is that she had long, curly hair.

Trending Stories

Investigators are appealing for anyone in the two vehicles to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement

Any witnesses or drivers who were in the area of Creditview Road and Wanless Drive between 9:45 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. are also asked to contact police at 905-453–2121, ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel regional policeBramptonpeel policePeel RegionBrampton Kidnapping IncidentCreditview Road and Wanless Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers