Manitoba RCMP looking for suspect with stolen vehicle, firearms

RCMP in Stonewall, Man., are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect with a stolen car and missing guns.

The original incident happened Thursday when Mounties say a vehicle was stolen from a home in the area along with an entire gun safe full of firearms and ammunition.

On Friday near Fraserwood, Man., RCMP approached a vehicle matching the description but it took off, narrowly missing the officers and their cruiser before escaping at a high rate of speed.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

The male driver and the vehicle are still at large, and officers are advising you not to approach it if you see it.

If you do, or you have any other information that could help the investigation, call the Stonewall detachment at 204-467-5015 immediately.

