Frost expected in Barrie, Midland, Orillia areas: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued an alert that frost is expected in the Barrie, Midland and Orillia areas overnight into Saturday morning and again on Saturday night, with low temperatures expected to drop below freezing.
The federal weather agency says frost may destroy crops and other plants and advises growers to cover them up in frost-prone areas.
“Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” Environment Canada says.
Trending Stories
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during growing season.
Fall weather can have a big impact on your mental health
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments