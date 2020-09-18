Menu

Frost expected in Barrie, Midland, Orillia areas: Environment Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 1:57 pm
Environment Canada is expected in the Barrie, Midland and Orillia areas overnight into Saturday morning and again on Saturday night.
Michelle Bauer

Environment Canada has issued an alert that frost is expected in the Barrie, Midland and Orillia areas overnight into Saturday morning and again on Saturday night, with low temperatures expected to drop below freezing.

The federal weather agency says frost may destroy crops and other plants and advises growers to cover them up in frost-prone areas.

Read more: 2020 fall forecast: What weather Canadians can expect from coast to coast

“Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” Environment Canada says.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during growing season.

