Missing teen from Mitchell, Man., believed to be in Winnipeg: RCMP

RCMP say a teen missing from the municipality of Mitchell, Man., may be in Winnipeg.

Gina Lisa Hill, 17, was reported missing Aug. 12 and police say she was last seen in the city.

In a release Friday, Steinbach RCMP said Hill has made intermittent contact with her family and was last heard from Sept. 13.

Steinbach #rcmpmb are requesting public assistance in locating 17yo Gina Hill who last made contact with her family on Sept 13. She’s believed to be in the City of Winnipeg & the RCMP & her family are concerned for her safety. Have info? Call the RCMP @ 204-326-1234. pic.twitter.com/1G9S9rjrfU — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 18, 2020

They say Hill is believed to still be in Winnipeg.

Hill is five-foot-five, 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for Hill’s safety and are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

