Queen Elizabeth strips Harvey Weinstein of honorary title

Queen Elizabeth has formally stripped disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein of his honorary award following his conviction for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an actor.

“The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled,” according to an official announcement in the London Gazette.

The convicted rapist was awarded a CBE — a “Commander of the British Empire,” one of the U.K.’s more prestigious honours — for services to the British movie industry in 2004.

The rescinding of such official honours is rare, but can happen when the recipient could potentially bring the honours system “into disrepute.”

This includes when the holder “has been found guilty by the courts of a criminal offence and sentenced to a term of imprisonment of more than three months,” according to U.K. government documentation.

In July, a judge denied the 68-year-old’s attempt to settle with some of his sexual-assault accusers for $19 million.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Heellerstein in Manhattan said Weinstein’s accusers in the proposed class-action settlement were too varied to be grouped together.

Lawyers for several women who had opposed the deal praised what they described as Hellerstein’s swift rejection of a one-sided proposal.

The deal to settle lawsuits brought by James and a Chicago lawyer on behalf of multiple women would have provided between $7,500 and $750,000 to some women who accused Weinstein of sexually abusing them.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison term in New York state following his Feb. 24 conviction. He has appealed the conviction.

In sum, more than 80 women have publicly accused Weinstein of rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment or sexual misconduct.

— With files from The Associated Press & Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz