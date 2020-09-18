Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Queen Elizabeth strips Harvey Weinstein of honorary title

By Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Queen Elizabeth, Harvey Weinstein
The Queen has rescinded Harvey Weinstein's honorary CBE title. CP Images

Queen Elizabeth has formally stripped disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein of his honorary award following his conviction for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an actor.

“The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled,” according to an official announcement in the London Gazette.

The convicted rapist was awarded a CBE — a “Commander of the British Empire,” one of the U.K.’s more prestigious honours — for services to the British movie industry in 2004.

Read more: Jerry Harris of Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ arrested, faces child porn production charge

The rescinding of such official honours is rare, but can happen when the recipient could potentially bring the honours system “into disrepute.”

Story continues below advertisement

This includes when the holder “has been found guilty by the courts of a criminal offence and sentenced to a term of imprisonment of more than three months,” according to U.K. government documentation.

Trending Stories

In July, a judge denied the 68-year-old’s attempt to settle with some of his sexual-assault accusers for $19 million.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Heellerstein in Manhattan said Weinstein’s accusers in the proposed class-action settlement were too varied to be grouped together.

Read more: Carole Baskin’s missing husband’s family airs help ad during her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut

Lawyers for several women who had opposed the deal praised what they described as Hellerstein’s swift rejection of a one-sided proposal.

The deal to settle lawsuits brought by James and a Chicago lawyer on behalf of multiple women would have provided between $7,500 and $750,000 to some women who accused Weinstein of sexually abusing them.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison term in New York state following his Feb. 24 conviction. He has appealed the conviction.

Coronavirus outbreak: Harvey Weinstein tests positive for COVID-19 from prison
Coronavirus outbreak: Harvey Weinstein tests positive for COVID-19 from prison

In sum, more than 80 women have publicly accused Weinstein of rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment or sexual misconduct.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from The Associated Press & Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz

© 2020 Reuters
Harvey WeinsteinQueen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth IIThe QueenQueen Elizabeth 2harvey weinstein CBEharvey weinstein stripped honorsharvey weinstein the queenqueen harvey weinstein
Flyers
More weekly flyers