CMHC to get a new name as part of rebranding effort

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will be getting a new name in the coming months, part of a larger rebranding by the federal housing agency to better reflect its changing mandate.

The head of the Crown corporation says the decades-old name overemphasizes the financing of home ownership and does not do enough to highlight housing affordability.

READ MORE: Uncertainty, lower demand expected in Canada’s housing market, CMHC says

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Evan Siddall says changing the name would better align with the corporation’s present — and its future.

The Liberal government made the agency a key overseer of the national housing strategy, involving tens of billions of dollars in combined federal, provincial and private-sector funding and financing.

Federal legislation is needed for an official name change, but Siddall says that doesn’t prevent the organization from using a trade name. A new name along the lines of “Housing Canada” will be the subject of consultations with the 2,000-strong workforce at the agency.

Story continues below advertisement