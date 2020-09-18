Menu

Money

CMHC to get a new name as part of rebranding effort

By Jordan Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2020 9:15 am
What you need to know about Canada’s new mortgage rules
Financial Expert Kelley Keehn breaks down new mortgage rules and the federal government’s fiscal update projecting one trillion dollars in federal debt.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will be getting a new name in the coming months, part of a larger rebranding by the federal housing agency to better reflect its changing mandate.

The head of the Crown corporation says the decades-old name overemphasizes the financing of home ownership and does not do enough to highlight housing affordability.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Evan Siddall says changing the name would better align with the corporation’s present — and its future.

The Liberal government made the agency a key overseer of the national housing strategy, involving tens of billions of dollars in combined federal, provincial and private-sector funding and financing.

Federal legislation is needed for an official name change, but Siddall says that doesn’t prevent the organization from using a trade name. A new name along the lines of “Housing Canada” will be the subject of consultations with the 2,000-strong workforce at the agency.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
