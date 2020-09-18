Woman critically injured after being hit by car in Scarborough

Toronto police and paramedics say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Scarborough Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Brimley Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 6 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.
Police said the driver remained on scene.
The investigation is still ongoing as investigators determine how the collision happened.
St. Clair Avenue East is closed in both directions from Brimley Road to Fermoy Road.
