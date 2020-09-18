Woman critically injured after being hit by car in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police and paramedics say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Scarborough Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Brimley Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 6 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing as investigators determine how the collision happened.

St. Clair Avenue East is closed in both directions from Brimley Road to Fermoy Road.

COLLISION:

Brimley Rd +St Clair Av W

*6:01am*

– reports of a woman hit by a vehicle

@Toronto_Medics are on scene

– woman taken to hospital

– no emergency run

ROAD CLOSURES: St Clair Av E is blocked from Brimley Rd to Fermoy Rd in both directions @TTCNotices#GO1768036

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 18, 2020

