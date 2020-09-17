Frustrated Winnipegger rescinds offer of free school zone lights, arguing city bureaucracy

A Winnipeg man who offered four years ago to donate, install, and maintain flashing amber lights across all of the city’s schools has rescinded his offer.

Chuck Lewis, owner of Expert Electric, says he pulled the plug on the idea after being met with additional delays Thursday.

“They just changed the whole scope of the way we were going to roll it out in the beginning,” Lewis says.

“In spring we came to an agreement and I signed a contract and I thought we’d be able to roll them out this fall, and then they basically told me the person I signed the contract with was no longer in that position and they were going to change the way they wanted to roll them out.

“I was very disappointed with the councillors and the mayor for the way they were handling the situation.”

Although Lewis originally made the offer four years ago, it only got rolling two years later when Coun. Kevin Klein (Charleswood–Tuedo–Westwood) decided to spearhead it.

Since then, it’s been tied up as council committees assessed the lights’ effectiveness, any potential cost implications, wrote and re-wrote contracts, and debated.

“The saddest part when I look at this is they just keep delaying it and delaying it, and it’s obviously really not in their interest about saving the safety of the children, it obviously has to do with revenue,” Lewis says.

“It makes zero sense at all.”

For his part, Klein was equally disappointed, but says he doesn’t blame Lewis at all.

“Really this is the first day I can sit in this office and say: this is embarrassing,” Klein says.

“It’s really like he’s trying to give away millions of dollars and someone is saying ‘no, we’re going to tell you how much you have to give us and when.’ Anybody would walk away from that. He doesn’t need the stress.”

The door may not have shut entirely on the deal however, as Lewis says he’ll wait until there’s a new city administration and then try again.

“Maybe when there’s new councillors, new mayors (sic) or something, I’ll offer it again and maybe they’ll have a change of heart,” Lewis says.

“Really Winnipeg is one of the last cities in Canada that doesn’t have these beacons; it’s amazing they want to keep us in the dark like that.”

Lewis had been offering to install a pair of the solar-powered flashing lights in each of Winnipeg’s school zones and have his crews take care of maintenance for the first five years.

