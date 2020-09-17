Menu

Crime

Manitoba police watchdog investigating 2017 arrest in Brandon

By Shane Gibson Global News
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during his arrest by Brandon police more than three years ago.

The Independent Investigation Unit said in a release Thursday it was first notified of the incident Feb. 23, 2017 a few days after the man’s arrest on Feb. 14.

They say Brandon police were responding to a high-risk barricaded situation at the time when officers used a “less lethal firearm” to subdue and arrest the man.

According to the IIU Brandon police said the suspect was not injured in their initial report, leading the watchdog to determine their involvement wasn’t needed.

But, according to the IIU, Brandon police reached out again last week to say new information had come forward.

“On September 10, 2020, BPS notified the IIU that new information has been received which indicated the subject male had sustained physical injuries because of the discharge of a less lethal firearm during the 2017 incident,” reads a release from the IIU.

“Accordingly, this is now a mandatory investigation and the IIU has assumed conduct of this matter.”

The IIU has released no other information about the case and say no further details will be provided while the investigation is ongoing.

Manitoba Winnipeg crime Brandon IIU Manitoba crime Brandon Police Independent Investigation Unit
