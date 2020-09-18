‘Chronic speeders’ causing chaos on Manitoba roads: MPI

Manitoba RCMP have reported an increased speeding problem throughout the province, and that concern is backed up by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) data.
MPI says over the last two months, they’ve issued 143 serious driving offences — the majority of which involve drivers going at least 50 km/h over the speed limit.
“We know some of the speeding is attributed to less vehicles on the highways,” MPI’s Brian Smiley told 680 CJOB.
“People who are caught speeding, it’s not their first rodeo. They’re probably chronic speeders, and either they don’t care, or they don’t think they’re going to get caught.
“These aren’t just minor speeds here — we’re talking dangerous speed.”
Smiley said at least 90 per cent of the drivers dinged with serious offences won’t only have to pay the ticket given to them by police, but they’ll have their licences suspended as well.
