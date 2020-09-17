Menu

Canada

Search underway for two teenaged boys off coast of western Prince Edward Island

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2020 10:16 am
Search and rescue technicians are hoisted by a Cormorant helicopter during a Canada-United States coast guard ceremony in Halifax.
Search and rescue technicians are hoisted by a Cormorant helicopter during a Canada-United States coast guard ceremony in Halifax. Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press

Local fishing boats and the Canadian coast guard are searching for two missing teenaged boys off the coast of western Prince Edward Island.

A spokesman for the joint rescue co-ordination centre says another young man who was on the boat made it back to shore late Wednesday night and called for assistance at about 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Search and rescue teams needed twice in one week to rescue canoeists in Algonquin Park

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens says a Cormorant helicopter was immediately dispatched to the scene, and several coast guard vessels joined the search.

He says as of 10 a.m. local time today, neither of the 17-year-olds had been located in the search off Fox Island, near Alberton, P.E.I.

Owens says local boats are assisting the coast guard ships Cap Nord and S. Dudka in the search.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2020.

Prince Edward IslandCanadian Coast GuardCap NordLt.-Cmdr. Brian OwensS. Dudka
