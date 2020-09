Send this page to someone via email

Earlier this week we had a chance to chat with Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy. The Jim Cuddy Band and The Sheepdogs will be performing in the parking lot of the Peterborough Memorial Centre Friday night (Sept 18th)

In part 1 Jim talks about the concert and his new song which was inspired by the events of the past 6 months.

In part 2 Jim Cuddy talks about Bailieboro’s Jimmy Bowskill

Jim Cuddy – Good News