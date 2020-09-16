Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba government says it wants clarity on First Nations health care

By The Staff The Canadian Press
The Manitoba government wants a judicial review of a human rights ruling involving health care provided to a disabled boy in a First Nations community.
The Manitoba government wants a judicial review of a human rights ruling involving health care provided to a disabled boy in a First Nations community. Pixabay

The Manitoba government is seeking a judicial review of a human rights ruling involving health care provided to a disabled boy in a First Nations community.

Indigenous and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke says the federal government is responsible for health care on reserves and the ruling has confused the issue.

Read more: Manitoba Indigenous boy needing health care was discriminated against: adjudicator

Last month, a Manitoba human rights adjudicator ruled the province discriminated against Alfred (Dewey) Pruden by not providing adequate health care and ordered it to pay the boy and his mother $42,500.

Pruden was born with a neurological disorder, is on the autism spectrum and suffers from vision loss and poor motor skills.

Potential impact COVID-19 could have on First Nation communities
Potential impact COVID-19 could have on First Nation communities

The hearing was told the province provided some health-care services but denied others on the basis that the federal government is responsible for health care in First Nations communities.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Adjudicator Robert Dawson said Pruden, who’s a member of the Pinaymootang First Nation 220 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, received less help than a non-Indigenous person in his situation would have.

Clarke said the province will pay Pruden’s family the money and offer health services until the judicial review is heard.

Read more: 60% of Indigenous people say mental health is worse due to COVID-19: survey

“All Manitobans deserve to know what services they can access when they need them, and we believe this ruling confuses rather than clarifies which level of government is responsible for providing health care and related services to First Nations people living on reserve,” Clarke said in a news release Wednesday.

“Canada has assumed responsibility for providing health-care funding for reserves in recognition of its historical relationship with First Nations people, and it’s now time to also own its role to bridge the health gap between those living on reserve and other Canadians.”

‘CFS did not complete any long-term planning’: report on death of Manitoba teen in care
‘CFS did not complete any long-term planning’: report on death of Manitoba teen in care
© 2020 The Canadian Press
ManitobaHuman RightsManitoba GovernmentManitoba human rightsRobert DawsonAlfred (Dewey) Prudencanada human rightEileen Clarke
Flyers
More weekly flyers