2 Calgary buildings with francophone settler connection given historic designation

A pair of buildings that played key parts in Calgary’s early francophone history will be saved for future generations to enjoy.

Monday, the St. Mary’s Parish Hall/CNR Station and the Rouleau residence were made municipal historic resources.

“The Rouleau brothers — the judge and the doctor — would be thrilled with this because they were very, very strong advocates and supporters of the Catholic religion and the French language,” Suzanne de Courville Nicol, president of the Bureau de Visibilite de Calgary, told Global News. “So a hundred years later, here we are.”

The parish hall was originally built in 1905, originally serving the community of Rouleauville. It then served as a CNR station for 60 years.

“It’s actually the only surviving railway station in Calgary on its original site,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in council Monday.

In 1982, it became the home of Alberta Ballet after being vacant for more than a decade. The building was refurbished and restored, including full-sized ballet rehearsal and recital studios.

“The St. Mary’s Parish Hall/CNR Station is an example of how we’ve successfully adapted the reuse of a heritage structure,” Kimberly Haskell, planner with The City of Calgary, said in a statement. “It shows how a building can have many phases through its life, and how it can be changed based on how it’s used.”

“Heritage buildings and historic neighborhoods enhance our perspective,” Nenshi told council Monday. “They enhance our understanding and our awareness of the past that helped build a sense of identity and pride in our local communities.”

The Rouleau residence was home to the Rouleau brothers, who helped found Rouleauville. According to de Courville Nicol, the residence was constructed in 1885 and has been moved three times to its current resting place beside St. Mary’s Parish Hall/CNR Station.

Rouleauville was a Francophone settlement that was annexed by Calgary in 1907. The community of Mission sits on the site of the former settlement.

“The two brothers must be dancing in heaven because the house is recognized,” de Courville Nicol said. “St. Mary’s Parish is recognized and all those pioneers are up there having a party.”

The East Calgary Telephone Exchange building and the Parker residence on 29 Avenue N.W. were also given historic status.

Historic designations began 30 years ago, with historic city hall in 1990. Calgary is now home to 103 buildings and structures with those designations.

On July 28, the city enacted new policy tools to help preserve other historic buildings in the city.

