Motorcycle crash on Hwy 59 kills man from RM of St. Clements

A man from the RM of St. Clements is dead following a motorcycle crash on Highway 59.
Selkirk RCMP were called to the crash at the intersection of highways 59 and 4 around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the motorcyclist, a 64-year-old man from the RM of St. Clements, was turning left onto Highway 4 from the northbound lane of Highway 59 when he was hit by a pickup truck heading south on Highway 59.
The 64-year-old, who was wearing a helmet, was rushed to hospital where he later died.
Trending Stories
The driver of the pickup, a 74-year-old man from Grande Pointe, was not injured in the crash, police say.
Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.
Selkirk health care worker tests positive for COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments