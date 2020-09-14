Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Motorcycle crash on Hwy 59 kills man from RM of St. Clements

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 1:09 pm
A 64-year-old man from the RM of St. Clements was killed in a motorcycle crash on Hwy 59 Sunday, RCMP say.
A 64-year-old man from the RM of St. Clements was killed in a motorcycle crash on Hwy 59 Sunday, RCMP say. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A man from the RM of St. Clements is dead following a motorcycle crash on Highway 59.

Selkirk RCMP were called to the crash at the intersection of highways 59 and 4 around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: Serious crash blocks traffic on Highway 59 Sunday afternoon: RCMP

Police say the motorcyclist, a 64-year-old man from the RM of St. Clements, was turning left onto Highway 4 from the northbound lane of Highway 59 when he was hit by a pickup truck heading south on Highway 59.

Story continues below advertisement

The 64-year-old, who was wearing a helmet, was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Trending Stories

Read more: Truck driver T-boned after failing to yield on Highway 59 south of Selkirk: police

The driver of the pickup, a 74-year-old man from Grande Pointe, was not injured in the crash, police say.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Selkirk health care worker tests positive for COVID-19
Selkirk health care worker tests positive for COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Motorcycle CrashSelkirk RCMPManitoba fatal crashSt. Clements
Flyers
More weekly flyers