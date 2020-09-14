Motorcycle crash on Hwy 59 kills man from RM of St. Clements

Send this page to someone via email

A man from the RM of St. Clements is dead following a motorcycle crash on Highway 59.

Selkirk RCMP were called to the crash at the intersection of highways 59 and 4 around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 64-year-old man from the RM of St. Clements, was turning left onto Highway 4 from the northbound lane of Highway 59 when he was hit by a pickup truck heading south on Highway 59.

Selkirk #rcmpmb responded at 1:15pm yesterday to a report of motorcycle-vehicle collision at the intersection of #MbHwy59 & #MbHwy4. Westbound motorcycle crossed southbound lane & was struck by a pickup. The 64yo bike operator died in hospital. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 14, 2020

The 64-year-old, who was wearing a helmet, was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The driver of the pickup, a 74-year-old man from Grande Pointe, was not injured in the crash, police say.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

